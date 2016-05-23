FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 23, 2016
May 23, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: May 23, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, May 24

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a three-day seminar on real estate lending compliance, covering a range of topics involving consumer mortgages. Disclosures and other requirements of major consumer protection regulations will be discussed. At the Hilton Garden Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20q1ykb

