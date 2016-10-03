FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Oct 3, 2016
October 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Oct 3, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Oct. 3

8:30 a.m. - Bankers Compliance Group presents a one-day seminar on the Truth in Lending Act and its implementing regulations. The course will provide an overview of new proposed rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, required credit disclosures, credit card rules and disclosures for consumer loan finance charges. At the Doubletree in Ontario, California. See www.bankerscompliancegroup.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dmcLmJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
