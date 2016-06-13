FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 13, 2016
June 13, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: June 13, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Sunday, June 12

3 p.m. - Independent Community Bankers of America presents a six-day compliance institute, addressing current areas of focus for banking regulators. Topics include mortgage lending, fair lending compliance, financial privacy, electronic fund transfers, military lending regulations, deposits and marketing bank products. At the Nashville Airport Embassy Suites in Nashville, Tennessee. See www.icba.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UpQR0N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
