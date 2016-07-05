FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 5, 2016
July 5, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 5, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday July 5

1:30 Central Time - Texas Bankers Association presents a two-hour webinar guiding the audience through nearly fool-proof compliance checklists for consumer loans. The introductory-level class covers various types of consumer loans, including traditional mortgage loans, bridge loans and home equity lines of credit. See www.texasbankers.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29leHZj

