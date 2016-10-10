Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Oct. 10, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

8:30 a.m. - Bankers Compliance Group presents a one-day seminar on the Truth in Lending Act and its implementing regulations. The course will provide an overview of new proposed rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, required credit disclosures, credit card rules and disclosures for consumer loan finance charges. At the Four Seasons Resort in Santa Barbara, California. See www.bankerscompliancegroup.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d2laNm