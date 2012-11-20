FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Great challenge" to create new bank watchdog in few months -Swedish cbanker
November 20, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

"Great challenge" to create new bank watchdog in few months -Swedish cbanker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday that a more gradual approach to setting up Europe’s new banking supervisory body would be preferable to trying to solve all issues at once.

Making the European Central Bank the supervisor for lenders chiefly in the 17 countries that use the euro would be the first of three pillars in a banking union and one whose foundations EU leaders have committed to complete by the end of this year.

“I think it is a great challenge to build the European supervision within a few months,” Kerstin af Jochnick told an audience a the Euro Finance Week conference.

“There still quite many issues to deal with ... I would advocate for a more step by step process.”

Asked whether she would advise her government to join the planned banking union even though Sweden does not use the single currency, she said equal treatment of her country at the ECB and the European Banking Authority was important, but that a “one size fits all” approach was not suitable, because the national banking systems were different.

“Especially as long as we don’t have a resolution scheme in place and a joint deposit scheme in place, it is important for us that there is the possibility on a national basis to have higher requirements than maybe decided by the ECB also for the future,” af Jochnick said.

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen

