UPDATE 1-Bankinter out with inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Bankinter has started marketing an inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond, becoming the first second tier bank to attempt the sale of a deeply subordinated bond since a brutal sell-off early this year.

While UBI Banca successfully raised Tier 2 debt on Wednesday, Bankinter is the first second tier lender to try to sell AT1 after the market closed to all issuers, even the well-known banks.

Bankinter is taking advantage of a surge in appetite for risky bank debt after a torrid first quarter. Banco de Sabadell is also in the market on Thursday with a 10-year Tier 2 euro deal, which is being marketed at 5.5% to 5.75%.

The AT1 trade will help bolster the bank’s capital buffers after announcing last September that it would acquire Barclays’ Portuguese business.

The Spanish lender met investors on a roadshow on Wednesday.

The acquisition of the Barclays business will consume 320m in capital, of which 120m will be financed with negative goodwill and the remaining 200m via a bond issue, a spokesman for the bank said.

Leads set initial talk for the 200m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year at 9% yield area. The expected rating is Ba3 by Moody‘s.

Bankinter mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and its own syndicate for the trade.

The bonds can be converted into equity if Bankinter’s CET1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)