April 28, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

Bankinter sets guidance on debut Additional Tier 1 bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Bankinter has revised guidance on a debut Additional Tier 1 bond issue to 8.625% from the initial 9% area price thoughts according to a lead.

The order book for the perpetual non-call five-year is now in excess of 1.3bn.

The Spanish lender mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and its own syndicate for the trade and met investors on a roadshow on Wednesday.

The bonds can be converted into equity if Bankinter’s CET1 ratio falls below 5.125%. The bonds are expected to be rated Ba3 by Moody‘s. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)

