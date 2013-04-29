FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Bankinter Q1 profit up 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spanish mid-sized lender Bankinter posted a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 50 million euros ($65 million) on Monday, in line with the average 49 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, the difference between earnings on loans and payouts on deposits, fell 19 percent to 133 million euros, feeling the squeeze from Spain’s drawn-out recession and missing a Reuters poll forecast for 138 million euros. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
