Bankinter looks to minimise small investor losses
July 13, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Bankinter looks to minimise small investor losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Bankinter said on Friday it was looking at ways to compensate investors holding preferential shares, a hybrid product which will likely be subject to forced losses for lenders accepting European aid.

Spanish banks are preparing for an influx of European funds to prop up a sector brought low by a housing crash and two recessions in quick succession. Bankinter has said it will not need to tap public funds.

The mid-sized lender said it was considering swapping preferential shares for new ordinary shares at 70 percent of face value plus a 30 percent cash component dependent on the investor keeping the shares for two years.

Bankinter has around 140 million euros in preferential shares, a spokesman for the bank said.

Under conditions enforced by Brussels, the banks which will need to tap the up to 100-billion-euro European lifeline will have to impose a hit to small savers who own these preference shares.

A scandal surrounding the mis-selling of billions of euros worth of these products to bank clients, many of them elderly, who believed they were buying safe, high-yield investments, has led to several court cases.

Preferential shares are complex products half-way between debt and equity that rank as subordinate to senior debt. Many banks have stopped paying coupons on these illiquid instruments. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; editing by Julien Toyer and Keiron Henderson)

