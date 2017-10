MADRID, July 19 (Reuters) - Bankinter, one of Spain’s healthier lenders, said on Thursday it expected a full-year net profit of 130 million euros ($159.44 million).

The medium-sized lender reported on Thursday a fall of over 77 percent in its profit in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier to 22.6 million euros after a hit from toxic real estate assets. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)