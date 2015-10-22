FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankinter posts 31 rise in nine-month profit
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Bankinter posts 31 rise in nine-month profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankinter said on Thursday its net profit rose 31 percent in the nine months to September from a year earlier, helped by a rise in lending revenue in the period even as margins came under pressure.

The bank, Spain’s seventh biggest by market value, said profit was 299.5 million euros ($339 million) in the period, in line with forecasts. On a quarterly basis, net profit came in at 102 million euros for July-September, up 30 percent on a year ago but slightly below expectations of 102 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Bankinter’s net interest income, or earnings on loans minus funding costs, also rose from a year ago in the third quarter, but was down about 2 percent from the second quarter of this year.

Other Spanish banks are likely to report similar trends as low interest rates and increasing competition to lend eats into margins. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.