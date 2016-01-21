FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankinter beats forecasts with 36 pct 2015 profit rise
January 21, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Bankinter beats forecasts with 36 pct 2015 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter on Thursday posted a 36 percent jump in net profit for 2015 to 376 million euros ($410 million), above forecasts and helped by rising income from lending.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to post an annual profit of 371 million euros and had forecast a fourth quarter profit of 70.8 million euros. That came in at 76.4 million euros, Bankinter said.

The bank reported a 15 percent rise for the whole year in net interest income, a measure of a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, also slightly more than expected. Like peers, Bankinter’s loan margins have been squeezed by low interest rates in the euro zone. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
