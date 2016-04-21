Spain's Bankinter Q1 profit up 10 pct in line with forecasts

MADRID, April 21 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter said on Thursday its net profit had risen 10 percent to 105 million euros ($118.58 million) in the first three months of the year, citing its strong private banking and insurance businesses.

The bank, Spain’s sixth biggest by market value and the first to report results, said its net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 4 percent to 220 million euros, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Bankinter’s return on equity ratio (ROE), a measure of how well the bank uses shareholder money, reached 10.7 percent at the end of March, slightly down from December. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)