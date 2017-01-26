FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Spain's Bankinter posts 30 pct rise in 2016 profit, beats forecast
January 26, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 7 months ago

Spain's Bankinter posts 30 pct rise in 2016 profit, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter on Thursday posted a 30 percent rise in full-year 2016 net profit from a year earlier due to its strong private banking and insurance businesses, and the integration of Barclays' Portuguese retail unit.

Net profit for 2016 was 490 million euros ($526.26 million), beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 456 million euros.

In 2016, net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 12.6 percent to 979 million euros, above analysts' forecasts of 949 million euros.

$1 = 0.9311 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick

