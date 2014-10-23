FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankinter profit up 32 percent as lending improves
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 23, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankinter profit up 32 percent as lending improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter on Thursday posted a 31.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year ago, in line with analyst forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up in lending to companies.

While Bankinter was the least exposed of Spanish banks to a property crash in 2008, its underlying numbers suggested the turnover at Spanish banks was now on a firmer footing.

Caixabank and Bankia, Spain’s third- and fourth-biggest lenders, report results on Friday.

A 6.9 percent increase in lending to firms and a bigger market share in residential mortgages helped Bankinter post 17.9-percent growth in net interest income in the nine months to Sept. 30, to 545 million euros ($690 million).

Net profit was 205 million euros in the period, also helped by fewer provisions against bad loans.

The bank’s bad loans as a percentage of total credit remained at 4.96 percent at end-September, well below a Spanish average of more than 13 percent.

Its core capital ratio under new Basel III regulations at the end of September was 12.27 percent, little changed from the end of June.

The bank, like most of its Spanish peers, is expected to perform well in European Central bank stress tests results of which are due on Sunday. (1 US dollar = 0.7906 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.