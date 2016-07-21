FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankinter H1 net profit 286 mln euros, misses forecasts
July 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankinter H1 net profit 286 mln euros, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter :

* Says first half net profit was 286 million euros ($315 million), up 45 percent year-on-year after the consolidation of Barclays' retail business in Portugal and compared to a Reuters forecast of 309 million euros

* Says second quarter profit was 181 million euros below a Reuters forecast of 205 million euros after being hit by a payment to the European single resolution fund.

* Says first half net interest income was 464 million euros, above a Reuters forecast of 450 million euros

* Says second-quarter net interest income was 244 million euros, above a Reuters forecast of 230 million euros

* Says Basel III fully-loaded core capital ratio was 11.4 percent at end-June versus 11.6 percent end-March

* Says adjusted return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio, without taking into account the integration of Barclays' in Portugal, was 10.5 percent at end-June versus 10.7 percent at end-March

* Says ended June with non-perforing loans of 4.25 percent versus 3.95 percent in March Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/29NkBFF] Reuters forecast: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

