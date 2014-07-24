FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankinter posts 31 pct H1 profit growth
July 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Bankinter posts 31 pct H1 profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 24 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter on Thursday posted a 31 percent rise in first half net profit from a year ago, building on a recovery in revenues as the country emerges from recession.

Bankinter, Spain’s seventh largest bank by market value, said profit was 134 million euros ($180 million) in the period, beating analyst forecasts of 126 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The bank’s bad loans as a percentage of total credit, which had risen slightly quarter on quarter in the first three months of the year, was 4.96 percent at end-June, down from 5.05 percent at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7438 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

