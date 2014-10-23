FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankinter profit up 31.6 percent, in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Bankinter profit up 31.6 percent, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter posted a 31.6 percent rise in nine month net profit from a year ago on Thursday, in line with analyst forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up in lending to companies.

Bankinter, Spain’s seventh largest bank by market value, said net profit was 205 million euros (259.24 million US dollar) in the period, helped by fewer provisions against bad loans. Net interest income was 545 million euros, up 17.9 percent from 2013 and also in line with analyst forecasts. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.