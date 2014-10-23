Spain's Bankinter profit up 31.6 percent, in line with forecasts

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter posted a 31.6 percent rise in nine month net profit from a year ago on Thursday, in line with analyst forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up in lending to companies.

Bankinter, Spain’s seventh largest bank by market value, said net profit was 205 million euros (259.24 million US dollar) in the period, helped by fewer provisions against bad loans. Net interest income was 545 million euros, up 17.9 percent from 2013 and also in line with analyst forecasts. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)