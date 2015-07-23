FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankinter H1 net profit up 32 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Bankinter H1 net profit up 32 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankinter posted on Thursday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 197 million euros ($215 million), beating analysts’ forecast thanks to higher revenues and improving margins.

The bank, Spain’s seventh-biggest by market value, also said profits were up 7.5 percent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year.

Bankinter is the first Spanish lender to report earnings for the period but as one of the most profitable and low-risk Spanish bank it is usually not representative of the rest of the sector. ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.