January 11, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Julius Baer hires Torsten Linke to head S.E. Asia private banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bank Julius Baer appointed Torsten Linke to head its private banking business in South East Asia, taking over from David Lim, who will become vice chairman of operations in the region.

Linke has 30 years of experience in the industry and joins Julius Baer from Credit Suisse, where he was market leader for Indonesia.

His appointment is effective immediately and, subject to regulatory approval, Linke will also become branch manager Singapore.

Linke will be responsible for the bank’s operations in Singapore and expanding its client base in South East Asia.

Lim, who previously held both positions, will focus on deepening and broadening the bank’s client relationships. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

