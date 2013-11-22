RESEARCH ALERT-Bank Leumi: Citigroup raises to neutral

Nov 22 (Reuters) : * Bank Leumi : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell; raises price

target to 14.60 shekels from 11.60 shekels * Israel Discount Bank : Citigroup raises price target to 7.40 shekels

from 6.20 shekels; rating neutral * Bank hapoalim : Citigroup raises price target to 19.20 shekels from

from 6.20 shekels; rating neutral * Bank hapoalim : Citigroup raises price target to 19.20 shekels from

17 shekels; rating neutral