RESEARCH ALERT-Bank Leumi: Citigroup raises to neutral
November 22, 2013 / 10:03 AM / 4 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-Bank Leumi: Citigroup raises to neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) : * Bank Leumi : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell; raises price

target to 14.60 shekels from 11.60 shekels * Israel Discount Bank : Citigroup raises price target to 7.40 shekels

from 6.20 shekels; rating neutral * Bank hapoalim : Citigroup raises price target to 19.20 shekels from

17 shekels; rating neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
