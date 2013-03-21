UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Leumi posts deeper than expected Q4 loss

(Adds details, CEO quote)

TEL AVIV, March 21 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-biggest bank, reported a wider-than-forecast loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down by a charge related to a U.S. tax investigation and as a key investment recorded a steeper loss.

The bank said on Thursday it posted a quarterly net loss of 259 million shekels ($70 million) compared with a profit of 618 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Earlier this month, Leumi said it expected to post a 100 million shekel loss, mainly due to a 340 million shekel charge on costs of a U.S. investigation into possible tax dodging by its citizens.

Leumi owns 18 percent of conglomerate Israel Corp, whose quarterly loss widened to $196 million from $25 million.

The bank’s net interest income rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.78 billion shekels, while credit loss expenses edged up to 386 million shekels from 385 million.

Leumi’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets rose to 8.55 percent at the end of 2012 from 8.07 percent at the end of 2011.

“We expanded our streamlining programme and expedited the handling of the taxation issue for U.S. customers,” said Rakefet Russak Aminoach, Leumi’s chief executive. “These had a significant impact on Leumi’s results in 2012 but I have no doubt that this approach - of managing and dealing with the challenges - will help us establish a resilient infrastructure for the long term.”