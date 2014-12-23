Israeli bank Leumi's shares rise after U.S. tax settlement

* Leumi to pay U.S. fine totalling $400 mln

* Other Israeli, Swiss banks still under investigation

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Israel’s Bank Leumi jumped nearly 4 percent on Tuesday after it agreed to pay $400 million to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped its American clients evade U.S. taxes.

While the size of the fine was not a surprise, the timing of a deal was unclear. The saga had weighed on Leumi all year, with its shares lagging the market and its peers.

The bank - Israel’s second-largest lender - had already set aside money to cover the settlement, which was announced by U.S. authorities late on Monday.

“We expect to see upward moves in the stocks as the settlement with U.S. authorities should lift a major overhang from the shares,” said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates Leumi “overweight” with a price target of 16 shekels.

Leumi’s shares closed up 3.9 percent at 13.25 shekels.

It will pay the U.S. Department of Justice $270 million, and another $130 million to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS). Of the $270 million, $157 million is a penalty for U.S. taxpayer accounts held at its private bank in Switzerland.

U.S. efforts to crack down on Americans using offshore banks to evade taxes have largely focused on Swiss banks, but lenders in other countries are also under scrutiny.

As Swiss banks started to curtail misconduct, Leumi viewed it as a “golden opportunity” to pick up business, said NYSDFS superintendent Benjamin Lawsky.

The investigation of Israeli banks started in 2011, two years after Swiss bank UBS AG was fined $780 million.

Credit Suisse agreed in May to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes.

Several other Swiss banks are still under investigation by U.S. authorities, including Julius Baer, Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler Kantonalbank.

The size of the Credit Suisse fine prompted some analysts to bump up their most estimates for future fines.

MainFirst analyst Kilian Maier said it was difficult to draw conclusions on what the Leumi settlement meant for Julius Baer, Switzerland’s third-biggest listed bank, but that the size of the fine was a “slightly negative” sign. Maier estimates Baer will receive a 1 billion Swiss franc ($1 billion) penalty in its tax case.

A spokeswoman for Baer said each case was different and could not be compared.

Israel’s largest bank Hapoalim and fourth-largest lender Mizrahi-Tefahot are also being investigated by U.S authorities.

($1 = 3.9143 shekels; $1 = 0.9861 Swiss francs)