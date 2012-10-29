FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q3 net profit rises 26 pct
October 29, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q3 net profit rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest lender PT Bank Mandiri said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose 26 percent from a year ago as loan growth continued to rise in Southeast Asia’s top economy.

The firm’s third quarter net profit was 4 trillion rupiah ($416.45 million), compared with 3.17 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation based on the lender’s published third quarter and first half results.

The Q3 result is in line with a forecast of 4.09 trillion rupiah net profit from three market analysts surveyed by ThomsonReuters’ Starmine.

Analysts forecast Mandiri’s full-year 2012 net profit to rise 15 percent to 14.06 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The state-controlled bank posted nine-month net profit of 11.1 trillion rupiah, compared with 9.2 trillion rupiah in the same period in 2011.

Fund investors are keen on Indonesian banks as a proxy for an economy driven by domestic demand.

Shares in Mandiri were steady at 8,200 rupiah ahead of the results. They gained 21 percent from January to September to outperform a wider Jakarta index that rose around 11.5 percent in the same period. ($1 = 9,605 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

