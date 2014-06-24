FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Bank Muamalat to raise up to 2 bln rgt with sukuk
June 24, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Bank Muamalat to raise up to 2 bln rgt with sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Bank Muamalat , a unit of sovereign fund Khazanah and auto-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd, will raise up to 2 billion ringgit ($621.7 million) with Islamic bonds, credit agency Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) said on Tuesday.

MARC gave the sukuk programme a preliminary rating of A or ‘stable’ to reflect the bank’s capital position, financial performance and “modest” asset size of 20.1 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

