Bank Muscat Q2 net profit up
July 15, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

Bank Muscat Q2 net profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender by market value, made a second-quarter net profit of 38.1 million Omani rials ($98.95 million), Reuters calculated, beating estimates.

The bank reported a net profit of 63.1 million rials in the first half of 2013 on Monday, down from 68.4 million rials in the prior-year period. Reuters calculated second-quarter profit from previous financial statements.

Net impairments for the first half totalled 17.5 million rials against 25.1 million rials in the same period in 2012. ($1 = 0.3851 Omani rials) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

