BRIEF-BankNordik Q3 net interest income down to DKK 125 million
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BankNordik Q3 net interest income down to DKK 125 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F

* Q3 net interest income 125 million Danish crowns versus 143 million crowns

* Q3 loan losses 17 million crowns versus 32 million crowns

* Says lifts operating profit by 37 pct in Q1-Q3 2014

* Operating profit 53 million crowns in Q3 2014 versus 30 million crowns in Q3 2013

* Says is narrowing guidance for 2014

* Says loans and advances improved in Q3, driven especially by 5 pct lending growth in Danish banking operations

* Says expects full-year loan impairment charges, which amounted to 56 million crowns (net) in Q1-Q3 period, to be substantially lower than 2013-figure of 147 million crowns

* Says management now expects profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax of 220-240 million crowns for full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
