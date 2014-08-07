FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BankNordik P/F Q2 net interest income DKK 126 million
August 7, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BankNordik P/F Q2 net interest income DKK 126 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F : * Q2 net interest income DKK 126 million versus DKK 151 million * Says Q2 operating profit DKK 44 million versus DKK 62 million * Says maintains 2014 guidance provided at the beginning of the year * Expects to generate profit before impairment charges, ex-items, value

adjustments and tax of DKK 200-240MLN for the full year 2014 * H1 impairment charges on loans and advances amounted to DKK 40 million (net),

against DKK 75 million in H1 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.