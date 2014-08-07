BRIEF-BankNordik P/F Q2 net interest income DKK 126 million

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F : * Q2 net interest income DKK 126 million versus DKK 151 million * Says Q2 operating profit DKK 44 million versus DKK 62 million * Says maintains 2014 guidance provided at the beginning of the year * Expects to generate profit before impairment charges, ex-items, value

adjustments and tax of DKK 200-240MLN for the full year 2014 * H1 impairment charges on loans and advances amounted to DKK 40 million (net),

against DKK 75 million in H1 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage