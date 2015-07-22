FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America replaces CFO Bruce Thompson - WSJ
July 22, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of America replaces CFO Bruce Thompson - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp is replacing its chief financial officer, its wealth-management chief and naming a new official to oversee the firm’s stress tests with the Federal Reserve, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting an internal memo.

Bank of America CFO Bruce Thompson is leaving the bank, the Journal reported, adding that the memo is expected to be sent to bank employees Wednesday evening.

Bank of America declined to comment to Reuters. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

