BofA launches new fee disclosure statements, joining other banks

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp on Wednesday said it will provide customers with new, easy-to-read statements with information about fees for consumer and business checking accounts, following similar steps by other banks.

The two-page “checking clarity statements” will incorporate many of the recommendations made by The Pew Charitable Trusts as well as suggestions from customers, the bank said. The second-largest U.S. bank first introduced simplified fee statements in 2009.

Pew, a non-profit public policy organization, said five of the top 12 U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, have voluntarily adopted its model for checking account summaries.

“Now, millions more Americans can obtain essential financial information in an easy-to-understand format,” Susan Weinstock, director of Pew’s Safe Checking in the Electronic Age Project, said in a statement. “We urge other financial institutions to follow suit.”

Bank of America has been under pressure to improve disclosures since last fall when the its proposed $5 monthly debit card fee drew the ire of customers and lawmakers. The bank later canceled plans for the charge.

The new statements are available at branches and online at