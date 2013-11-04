FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit vs Bank of America over AIG disclosures dismissed
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Lawsuit vs Bank of America over AIG disclosures dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has won the dismissal of an unusual lawsuit by shareholders accusing it of concealing a $10 billion fraud case brought by American International Group Inc.

In a decision made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said the second-largest U.S. bank was not required to disclose the alleged imminence of the AIG lawsuit, or the scope of potential losses.

He said this was because the news was not materially different from previously disclosed information, the bank made no incomplete or inaccurate statements, and there was no duty to disclose the information sought.

AIG sued Bank of America on Aug. 8, 2011, alleging misrepresentations about the quality of more than $28 billion of mortgage-backed securities it bought from the bank and its Countrywide and Merrill Lynch units. Bank of America shares fell 20.3 percent on the day that case was filed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.