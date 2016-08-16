FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
10th Circuit revives racketeering claims against Bank of America
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 16, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

10th Circuit revives racketeering claims against Bank of America

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America and a Colorado outsourcing firm will have to face a lawsuit accusing them of sabotaging homeowners' efforts to modify their mortgages, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The decision on Monday by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revives a 2013 proposed class action accusing Bank of America and Urban Settlement Solutions of violating the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act by conspiring to deny government-sponsored mortgage assistance to thousands of qualified homeowners.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aYnAqG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.