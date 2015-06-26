FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA names Gammons, To as co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking-memo
#Funds News
June 26, 2015

MOVES-BofA names Gammons, To as co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking-memo

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has named Chris Gammons and Alex To as co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Gammons and To will report to Jiro Seguchi, head of Asia-Pacific global corporate and investment banking, and Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi, the global co-heads of global investment banking, the memo said.

Bank of America has also expanded the remit of Stephen Gore, Asia-Pacific M&A, to include Japan, the memo showed. Gore will taken the additional role of head of Asia-Pacific financial sponsors group.

A BofA spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

