Bank of America hires ex-Deutche Bank exec Yacenda as APAC COO-memo
February 28, 2013 / 9:04 AM / in 5 years

Bank of America hires ex-Deutche Bank exec Yacenda as APAC COO-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired former Deutsche Bank executive Richard Yacenda as chief operating officer (COO) for Asia Pacific, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Yacenda, who was deputy COO for Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank since 2006, will report to Matthew Koder, president of Bank of America in Asia-Pacific, and Steve Tighe, global banking and markets chief of staff, the memo added. Before that he worked for 21 years at Goldman Sachs.

Yacenda replaces Jennifer Taylor, who was named COO of Europe and emerging markets ex-Asia.

