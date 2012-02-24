FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 6 years ago

Class status to black brokers suing BofA's Merrill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Black brokers who accused Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit of bias may pursue their lawsuit collectively, a federal appeals court said, reversing a lower-court ruling.

Judge Richard Posner wrote for a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that he had “trouble seeing the downside” of allowing roughly 700 brokers pursue a class-action lawsuit accusing Merrill of discrimination in hiring, pay and promotions.

Friday’s decision came despite a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, in Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, that narrowed the ability of plaintiffs to pursue class-action cases

