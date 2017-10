Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp : * CFO Bruce Thompson says more sales of mortgage servicing rights to come * Bofa CFO Thompson: bank is building market share in direct-to-retail mortgage

production * Bofa CFO Thompson: bank is adding jumbo loans on balance sheet but not

focused on holding conforming mortgages * Bofa CFO Thompson: headcount in mortgage servicing unit will continue to come

down as delinquent mortgages decline