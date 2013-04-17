FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of America CFO Bruce Thompson Says the bank has been adding employees to process more mortgages
April 17, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of America CFO Bruce Thompson Says the bank has been adding employees to process more mortgages

April 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp : * CFO Bruce Thompson Says the bank has been adding employees to process more

mortgages * Thompson speaking on conference call * Thompson: bank is moving through pipeline of litigation in a “meaningful way”

but not ready to declare victory * CEO Brian Moynihan says bank’s mortgage pipeline isn’t slowing down * Moynihan: bank’s mortgage market share could rise to more than 10 percent

from around 4 percent ‘over time’ * Thompson: $500 million countrywide RMBS settlement covers ‘significant’

amount of remaining exposure for bank

