January 15, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BofA CFO: expect more benefit from rising rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said Thursday on a conference call with analysts: * Asset sensitivity increased in Q4, bank now expects to earn $3.7 billion from rise in rates * In Q1 2015, the bank expects to shift reporting segments * BofA is moving its small business banking unit out of consumer bank and into commercial bank * BofA is also moving its mortgage unit back into its consumer bank * Bank hopes to have legacy asset servicing expenses to around $800 mln/quarter by end of 2015 * BofA expects deposit growth throughout 2015, and goal is to use that growth to grow core loans * Bank’s goal is to grow core loans * At least through end of this year, bank should accrete capital through pre-tax earnings * Bank had strong investment-banking pipeline at year end, but market volatility could have impact * Deposit growth has been around 2.1 percent in last 12 months, should be similar in 2015, loan growth should be in similar ballpark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
