BRIEF-NYS appeals court approves Bank of America $8.5 billion mortgage securities settlement
#Funds News
March 5, 2015

BRIEF-NYS appeals court approves Bank of America $8.5 billion mortgage securities settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - * New York state appeals court upholds Bank of America Corp $8.5

billion mortgage securities settlement -- court ruling * State appeals court in Manhattan says Bank of New York Mellon Corp in

its capacity as trustee, properly exercised its discretion in arranging the

settlement * Court finds “no indication” that trustee acted in self-interest, or in the

interest of Bank of America at the expense of investors in the securities * New York state appeals court says “we approve the settlement in its entirety”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
