BRIEF-Bank of America CFO bruce Thompson speaking at investor conference
#Funds News
September 10, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Bank of America CFO bruce Thompson speaking at investor conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp : * CFO bruce Thompson speaking at investor conference * CFO: “reset” of credit card business is in place as of third quarter,

including sale of Canadian and European businesses * CFO: bank expects to continue driving down mortgage servicing rights on

balance sheet * CFO: after sale of international wealth business, in position to start

growing businesses * CFO: bofa has had ‘decent successes’ in increasing commercial and corporate

loans in third quarter * CFO: mortgage servicing savings expected in future but haven’t materialized

yet as bank works through various programs * CFO: bofa working to simplify company to “make as easy to manage as possible”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
