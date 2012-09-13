FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Bank of America settles US probe into alleged discrimination against recipients of disability income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp : * U.S. Justice Department says reaches settlement with Bank of America Corp

to resolve allegations of discrimination against recipients of

disability income * U.S. says settlement requires bank to pay $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000 to certain

eligible mortgage loan applicants * U.S. says these applicants had been asked to provide letters from doctors to

document their disability insurance income * U.S. says bank to hire administrator to search 25,000 loan applications to

identify other people who may have been affected by discrimination * U.S. says Bank of America cooperated with civil probe, says settlement filed

in Charlotte, North Carolina federal court and requires court approval

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
