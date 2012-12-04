BRIEF-Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says bank will continue to "rightsize" the bank's debt footprint

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp : * CEO brian moynihan says bank will continue to “rightsize” the bank’s debt

footprint * Moynihan is speaking at Goldman Sachs conference * Moynihan: bank still seeing good commercial loan growth * Moynihan: “we are pushing the team to do more loans” * Moynihan: bank’s Mobile banking has grown 30 percent this year * Moynihan: Mobile deposits are now 3 percent of total deposits after launching

product in August * Moynihan: having lower capital buffer can be competitive advantage but have

to be careful with risk * Moynihan: the bank’s recurring earnings stream will be a factor in federal

reserve stress test and ability to return capital * Moynihan: the bank’s mortgage servicing costs should return to normal by

middle of 2015 * Moynihan: ”We are not doing the job we need in mortgage yet“ but ”we are

growing that business”