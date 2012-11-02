FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA may already be above global capital standards-CFO
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 2, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

BofA may already be above global capital standards-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp could already be above capital requirements issued Thursday by global regulators, the bank’s chief financial officer said.

The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for the group of 20 top economies, on Thursday said the second-largest U.S. bank should hold common equity equal to 8.5 percent of its risk-weighted assets, less than the 9.5 percent of rivals Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [ID: nL1E8M1FR1]

At the end of the third quarter, Bank of America reported a Tier 1 common capital ratio of 8.97 percent under so-called Basel III rules that are to be phased in starting next year through January 2019. If the bank’s models were approved, Bank of America would be in “excess” of the FSB’s guidelines, CFO Bruce Thompson said Friday at an investor conference.

“What came out yesterday obviously makes our glide path to Basel III a little bit shorter than what a lot of people have expected,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.