FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-BofA capital markets head Carnoy shifts to U.S. Trust
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-BofA capital markets head Carnoy shifts to U.S. Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Lisa Carnoy has joined U.S. Trust, the private banking unit of Bank of America Corp, as division executive for its Northeast and metropolitan New York region.

Carnoy, who had been head of global capital markets at the bank, will report to U.S. Trust President Keith Banks and also join Bank of America’s operating committee. In addition to her regional responsibilities, she is responsible for driving the partnership between the global banking division and the global wealth and investment management division, which includes U.S. Trust and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, the bank said Tuesday.

Reporting to Carnoy are Ann Limberg, lead of U.S. Trust’s Northeast division, and Tom Boehlke, lead of its Metro New York division. Senior client relationship executive Jennifer Povlitz also is reporting to Carnoy.

The executive’s former role in capital markets will be assumed by Jim Probert, a 20-year Bank of America veteran who has run Americas investment-grade debt capital markets since 2010. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Jed Horowitz; editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.