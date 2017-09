HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired Michael Woo as head of China Financial Institutions Group (FIG) investment banking, as the New York-based firm looks to deepen its ties with insurance companies and banks in the world’s second largest economy.

Woo, a 16-year investment banking veteran, was previously a managing director working at the FIG team at Goldman Sachs in Asia, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday