BofA replacing CIO with consumer banking executive

April 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s chief information officer is leaving the company and will be replaced by a consumer banking executive, the bank said on Tuesday.

Marc Gordon, the departing CIO, said in a statement that he was looking forward to a “personal change in direction” but didn’t disclose his future plans. He joined the second-largest U.S. bank in 2004 from electronics retail Best Buy Co Inc .

Last year, he announced a number of key hires, including a new chief information security officer and new chief data officer.

Laurie Readhead, his replacement, most recently was in charge of consumer bank efficiency efforts and divestitures. She will report to Cathy Bessant, head of global technology and operations.

Readhead has been with the bank since 1991 and has held a variety of finance and consumer banking positions. In previous roles, she oversaw e-commerce, ATMs and call centers, as well as small-business banking.

In October, as part of a restructuring of the bank’s executive ranks, she was named consumer market and distribution optimization executive, reporting to co-Chief Operating Officer David Darnell.

Bank of America is in the midst of an efficiency program called Project New BAC that aims to eliminate 30,000 jobs in consumer banking and technology areas over the next few years. A second phase of the program will focus on wealth management, commercial banking and capital markets businesses, and associated support functions.

The bank has said it will finalize plans for the second phase this month and could release more details when it reports earnings on April 19.