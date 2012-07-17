FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America, Syncora settle mortgage fraud lawsuit -sources
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 17, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of America, Syncora settle mortgage fraud lawsuit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Syncora Guarantee alleging that Countrywide Financial fraudulently misrepresented mortgage-backed securities insured by Syncora, sources close to the settlement said.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

Syncora Guarantee, a unit of Syncora Holdings Ltd , had accused of fraudulently inducing it to insure mortgage-backed securities that later failed.

Bank of America owns Countrywide.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.