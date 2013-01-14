FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America names rates and currencies head
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

Bank of America names rates and currencies head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has named Mike Joo head of global rates and currencies origination, the business that issues interest rate and currency products for corporate and commercial clients, according to a memo sent to employees.

Joo, who joined the firm in 2006, had been chief operating officer for the bank’s global markets division since 2009. He will report to Lisa Carnoy, head of global capital markets, and Bryan Weadock and Sanaz Zaimi, co-heads of global fixed income, currency and commodities sales.

Joo will have a broader role than Jonathan Shiff, who had been head of corporate and commercial rates and currencies origination for North America. Shiff will take on a new role, which will be announced in coming weeks, according to the memo.

A Bank of America spokeswoman on Monday confirmed the contents of the memo, which was sent to employees last week. Dow Jones reported the appointment earlier on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.