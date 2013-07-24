Bank of America adds two board members

July 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Wednesday that its board added two directors, Clayton Rose and Pierre de Weck, effective immediately.

Rose is a Harvard Business School professor and a former executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co, and de Weck, is a former executive at Deutsche Bank AG, Citicorp and UBS.

At JPMorgan, Rose led the bank’s global investment banking and global equities divisions. De Weck had most recently served as global head of private wealth management at Deutsche Bank until his retirement in 2012.

The additions bring the size of the bank’s board to 15.

Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, has been actively reshaping its board in recent years under Charles O. Holliday, who was elected chairman in April 2010. Bank of America added two new directors in January and another four new directors in August 2012.