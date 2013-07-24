FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America adds two board members
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of America adds two board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Wednesday that its board added two directors, Clayton Rose and Pierre de Weck, effective immediately.

Rose is a Harvard Business School professor and a former executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co, and de Weck, is a former executive at Deutsche Bank AG, Citicorp and UBS.

At JPMorgan, Rose led the bank’s global investment banking and global equities divisions. De Weck had most recently served as global head of private wealth management at Deutsche Bank until his retirement in 2012.

The additions bring the size of the bank’s board to 15.

Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, has been actively reshaping its board in recent years under Charles O. Holliday, who was elected chairman in April 2010. Bank of America added two new directors in January and another four new directors in August 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.